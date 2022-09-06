Prince Harry thinks "encouragement is essential" to helping people through their "vulnerable moments".

The 37-year-old prince visited the German city of Dusseldorf on Tuesday (06.09.22) to mark one year until the next Invictus Games - an international competition for injured military veterans - and Harry has encouraged fans to show their support for the event.

He said: "I can't wait to hear the roar of the crowds, to feel the adrenaline of the competition and join in on the laughter and even the tears, happy ones of course, while we get to witness lives being changed right before our eyes."

Harry subsequently called for more support for injured veterans.

He explained: "In our most vulnerable moments, encouragement is essential.

"So, I ask that we all do our part to provide space for these incredible servicemen and women to be honest, courageous and true to themselves."

Harry - who previously served in the British army - also backed the city of Dusseldorf to support the ethos of the Invictus Games.

He said: "From what I've witnessed today already, I have a good sense of how we will bring the motto of these games - A Home For Respect - to life.

"It is my belief that showing respect and appreciation is just as important as experiencing respect and appreciation. That's the spirit we're bringing to Dusseldorf."

Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014, in an effort to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans.

And he previously explained what the event means to him personally.

The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months, with the Duchess of Sussex - shared: "When I was in the army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened.

"Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service."