Kim Kardashian doesn't care what people think of her.

The 41-year-old star has hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in "marketing and the business behind selling products".

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim explained: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'

"I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.

"I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know."

Kim also doesn't care how she's viewed by the outside world.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star rubbished the description of her on her Wikipedia page, which describes Kim as a "socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman".

Asked how she would rewrite the description, Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - told Interview magazine: "I don’t really care what people think of me or say about me.

"I mean, model, that’s funny. But, I would just say more of the business side, because that’s all I’ve really cared about.

"Hopefully one day it can say lawyer and mother. I think those are my most important roles, but I don’t really look at my Wikipedia page, so I don’t really care."