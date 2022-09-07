Chadwick Boseman's uncle Tony Boseman has been found after being reported missing.

The late actor's uncle was located near his home two days into a search over a large distance which included the use of drones, horses, dogs and two helicopters.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine on Tuesday (06.09.22), Anderson County Sheriff's Office said: "Just before 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office [and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/SLED] teamed up and came across him on foot around half a mile away from his house — which is ironic because we've searched miles, but it's understandable because it's a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch."

On Sunday, ACSO posted a misisng persons notice for Tony on Facebook, revealing he had been seen in the Boseman Road area that afternoon, while noting he suffers from type 2 diabetes and dementia.

ACSO Public Information Officer Shale Remien added: "This would be day three and this was the most critical day just because of his history with dementia as well as diabetes.

"So, to be without your medicine and to be without water for that long is obviously worrisome."

It's said he was "severely dehydrated" and was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Remien added: "We know that he was severely dehydrated.

"We're hoping for the best, and that with some quick medical attention, he can get back on his feet.

"He has been reported missing a time or two here. We're hoping that this is the last and they can come up with some sort of game plan moving forward."

'Black Panther' star Chadwick died on August 28, 2020 aged 43 after a secret battle with colon cancer, and his cast mate Lupita Nyong'o recently paid tribute to him two years after his tragic death.

She shared a sweet video of him signing autographs for fans - with the actor telling her he'd been signing tickets and shoes for his admirers.

She posted the clip on Instagram and captioned it: "Kept it real, kept it kind."