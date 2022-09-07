Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child.

The Victoria's Secret model seemingly showed off a growing baby bump in a silk floral dress as she joined her Maroon 5 singer husband - with whom she already has daughters Dusty, five, and four-year-old Gio - for lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday (05.09.22), and sources have confirmed to People magazine that she is pregnant again.

The 34-year-old beauty previously admitted she was keen to have more children one day but had no set plans in place.

She has said: "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it.

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it.

"I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Meanwhile, the couple recently revealed Adam, 43, nearly "pooped his pants" while his first child was being born because he'd eaten so much while Behati was in labour.

Behati said: "Adam told me Carson Daly told him that we all need to eat a lot of food, because the dad can pass out if he doesn't eat and the mom also needs food.

"I'm like, 'I'm good.' I'm in pre-labour here.' So, I'm at home, not feeling like eating, so he orders pasta and pizza, and he eats everything - everything...

"We finally get to the hospital, and... the whole time I'm in labour, Adam had to go to the bathroom really bad.

"And after Dusty was born, he goes, 'Is there a bathroom?' And the nurse shows him the bathroom right in the delivery room and he goes, 'That's not gonna do it, I need a far away bathroom.'

"And that's when we realised Adam is a really nervous eater. When he gets nervous, he eats a lot."

The 'She Will Be Loved' hitmaker then interrupted her interview and admitted he was shocked by the revelation.

He said: "I cannot believe that I sat back there and watched you tell the story of me almost pooping my pants. That was awesome."