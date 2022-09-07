Nicolas Cage has been cast in 'Sympathy For The Devil'.

The 58-year-old actor is set to co-star alongside Joel Kinnaman in the psychological thriller, which is being directed by Yuval Adler.

The official synopsis for the movie - which has been penned by 'Lost on a Mountain in Maine' writer Luke Paradise - reads: "A driver finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man, 'The Passenger.'

"As their white-knuckle ride progresses, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems."

Kinnaman will play the driver, with Cage taking on the role of the enigmatic passenger.

Producer Allan Ungar said in a statement: "This is a tour de force featuring two incredible actors.

“As an acclaimed filmmaker, Yuval has assembled the perfect cast and brought a unique and gritty vision to this film that will be sure to capture audiences.”

Meanwhile, Cage's casting in the movie comes just after it was revealed he will also star in upcoming comedy 'Dream Scenario'.

The 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' actor is said to have signed up for the film, which will be directed by 'Sick of Myself' filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli.

The director will also write the script, while Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce under their Square Peg banner alongside A24 - who are also financing the movie - Jacon Jaffke and Tyler Camellone.

Apart from being described as a comedy, plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

After playing a version of himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' and Dracula in the upcoming 'Renfield', Cage previously admitted he is "excited" to have been offered more comedy roles recently - although he is also keen to spread his wings further and would jump at the opportunity to star in a musical.

He said: "Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu. It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy.

“But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about."