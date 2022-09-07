Barron Hilton has become a father for the second time.

The 32-year-old actor - who is the son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton - and his wife Tessa welcomed son Caspian Barron Hilton into the world on Sunday (04.09.22) and the couple, along with their two-year-old daughter Milou, couldn't be happier with the new addition to their family.

They told People magazine in a statement: "We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!"

Their spokesperson added they chose the name Caspian because it means expansion and strength.

The pair revealed in February they were expecting another baby.

They said at the time: "We are so excited. It wasn't planned, but we've realised that the best things in life never are.

"We have decided to wait until the baby's birth to discover the gender.

"The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly two-and-a-half years apart."

Barron and Tessa named their daughter - who was born in March 2020 - after the place they met in St Barts, in the Caribbean.

They previously said: "We found the name Milou from where we met - Pointe Milou in St Barts. We thought it was only fitting.

"Her middle name, Alizée, means 'trade winds' in French.

"The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island."

In September 2019, it was revealed Barron was to become a father for the first time.

A representative for the couple said at the time that Milou was conceived in St. Barts, the same place they first met and where they tied the knot in June 2018.

They added: "The couple are radiating with joy."

Barron claimed he and Tessa "owe everything" to the Caribbean island.

He wrote on Instagram: "WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!!! Not only did we meet on St. Barth's, but we had our wedding there just last year and about a month ago we found out that's where we conceived our first child! We owe everything to that beautiful island. We love you (sic)"