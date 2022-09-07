Kim Kardashian is recording a true crime podcast.

The Skims founder - who is training to be a lawyer - is "obsessed" with the subject and very excited to have partnered with Spotify to take an in-depth look at "really crazy" cases, with the first series exploring a triple homicide.

She said: "I’m doing a true crime podcast on Spotify.

"Oh my god, I’m obsessed [with true crime]...

"It’s called 'The System'. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled - or mishandled - and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."

The 41-year-old beauty has been celebrated for her criminal justice reform work in recent years and she is determined to help as many women as possible because their stories resonated with her.

Asked how she started her campaigning, she told Interview magazine: "I just saw something on social media that I didn’t feel like was fair, and I didn’t understand it. A woman that didn’t do anything violent, never had a ticket in her life, she answered the phone as a mule for a drug case and got the same sentence as Charles Manson.

"When I saw that, I was like, 'I don’t get it. How did this happen? Did she need a better attorney?' I really didn’t know, so I educated myself about it.

"I thought, 'Okay, I can handle [pardoning] low-level drug offenses, that I can resonate with.'

" But if someone was killed—I didn’t know I could get behind it until I was brought to a women’s prison. Their stories were all very similar. They all committed a crime for their boyfriend, or for their husband.

"I mean, I probably did some dumb s*** at some point and I was maybe just a few decisions off of being in a similar situation, any of us could be.

"Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn’t stop. I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison and no one cares. It’s so heartbreaking."