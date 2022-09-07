Katie Price was raped by carjackers.

The 44-year-old star has previously told of the terrifying time when she was held at gunpoint in South Africa in 2018 while filming her reality show 'My Crazy Life' and she's now revealed for the first time she was forced into having sex during the attack.

She told MailOnline: "The experience when I was filming with ITV in South Africa, we had no security, if we had security they would have been able to deal with the six guys that jumped us, held me at gunpoint and raped me."

The attackers - who stole laptops, iPads, passports, cash and jewellery - were never apprehended.

On her upcoming new show, Katie Price: Trauma and Me', the former glamour model told how the shocking events led to a decline in her mental health, culminating in a failed suicide attempt.

She said: "I hit severe depression a couple of years ago, depression on top of PTSD, I was suicidal, didn't want to be here. I tried to kill myself.

"I knocked myself out and had black eyes. I had bruises around my neck. I woke up. I didn't want to be here."

Katie - who has five children from previous relationships - insisted her stints at The Priory rehab clinic have never involved treatment for addiction, but to help her cope with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She said: "I have had my eyes opened about a lot. When you go in The Priory, people assume that it must be for drinks or drugs.

"I have never ever been in The Priory for drink, drugs or addiction. I have been in the priory for trauma rehabilitation for PTSD.

"Because of what people believe, it affects me. There is a stigma that if you go in The Priory, you are a wrong 'un [one], but that's not true.

"I think people who go in there are brave because they are facing their demons and whatever their problems are to make themselves a better person.

"'Mental health it doesn’t matter how big or how small that my seem, if it’s big to someone then it’s big to them. It’s just different. Anything can happen."

Last year, Katie flipped her car in a crash after getting behind the wheel under the influence, despite being banned from driving, and she's vowed never to do it again.

She said: "I live in the countryside, I had no outlet, I needed to talk to someone and that night I let myself down.

"I am not justifying anything, there was a reason why I got in the car and why my head was like that.

"Unfortunately, I did get into that place. I would never get into that place again. It happened and it's real but I have learnt."

Katie wishes she'd started therapy earlier in her life.

She said: "I might be 44 now and have therapy each week, but I wish I would have done this years ago. It would have stopped a lot of things that I might have said or reacted to.

"I have to accept [certain situations] and not bite back to anything anymore.

"It's hard for me to say because I don’t want to sound bitter and I am not bitter. I speak to my therapist now about my situations."