Hayden Panettiere celebrated her 33rd birthday with her “favourite people”.

The former ‘Nashville’ star marked her milestone at an “incredible” party with her loved ones in a desert landscape with hibachi, mocktails, games and friends.

On a picture of her wearing a leopard print dress posted on Tuesday (06.09.22), the 33-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: "Had an incredible birthday gathering with a small group of some of my dearest friends and favourite people.”

Hayden extended the celebration with the post as her pals offered their belated birthday wishes in the comment section.

Her ‘Remember the Titans’ costar Burgess Jenkins wrote: “Happy Birthday Hay Hay [hands open emoji] [hands open emoji] [red heart emoji]”

The former ‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi added” “YAS queen! Happy birthday [red kiss emoji].”

Recently, Hayden reflected on how she was “so happy” to be reprising her role of Kirby in the ‘Scream’ franchise after eight years away from the series originally devised by Wes Craven.

She said: "I'm so happy that this is going to be my first project back because I have such fond memories of doing ‘Scream 4’."

"I love the character and I love her sass, and I feel like I'm coming back and I know her, so it’s a little less intimidating. I'm excited. I'm really excited."

In July, Hayden - who has seven-year-old daughter Kaya with her ex Wladimir Klitschko - shared about the “grey colour” surrounding her days when she was in the throes of her opioid and alcohol addiction along with her postpartum depression.

She said: "There was just this grey colour in my life.

"I was on top of the world and I ruined it."

Hayden said: "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."

"This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs, but I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."