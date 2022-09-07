Queen Elizabeth is advertising a property on Airbnb.

The 96-year-old monarch's head gardener previously lived in the "charming hideaway" on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk but now the house - which includes furniture and artworks owned by the royal family - is available for short term rentals via the online platform.

One Airbnb user told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "I never thought I could get a place next to the royals."

A listing for the property on the website states: "A charming hideaway, owned by HM The Queen, nestled within the heart of her much-loved Sandringham Estate country retreat and the closest estate property to Sandringham House itself.

"The gardens are a sheer delight and provide a superb setting for this idyllic house.

"Garden House offers charming and relaxed accommodation for eight guests set over two floors. Furnished eclectically from the Royal Collection, all the furniture and pictures were once housed in a royal residence."

Dogs are welcome and guests can enjoy plenty of outdoor space.

The listing noted: "As well as the formal walled garden with its wonderfully stocked beds and borders in which the property sits, there is a more informal garden where you can relax in and children and dogs are safe to run and play."

Prices vary but the house is currently listed to rent for £354 per night next February, for a minimum of three nights.

To date, the four bedroom abode has no reviews on Airbnb but there is one on Trip Advisor.

The reviewer gave the property five stars and commented: "Perfectly located…great grounds and the walled garden is amazing. The dogs enjoyed the grounds also."