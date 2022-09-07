Keanu Reeves will return as Johnny Silverhand for the upcoming 'Cyberpunk 2077' expansion.

The 58-year-old actor will be back for Phantom Liberty, which is due to be released in 2023 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Stadia and PC.

The news was revealed on the Edgerunners Special livestream, and while plot details are light, the expansion will focus on a set district of Night City while continuing V's story featuring a fresh cast and plot.

In a press release when he first joined the game back in 2020, Keanu explained his excitement at working with motion capture after using the technique during his days filming ‘The Matrix'.

He said: “One of the first elements that I was involved in with the game was motion-capture. I’ve done a fair bit of motion capture, I did it in ‘The Matrix' films so to start doing motion capture for Johnny was all very familiar to me.

"The only difference I think technologically was how close they were going to real-time review. But creatively it was very familiar and sense of starting a library of gesture and the toolbox for the animators to work with for the character."

Now, there is also set to be a major update coming for the title, including an overhaul of the cop and vehicle combat systems, plus fresh gameplay for melee combat and much more.

There will also be equippable items introduced from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, as well as some new side quests plus requested features including cross progression and transmogging.

The upcoming update will also be the final major one for the game as it exists for last gen consoles, but the studio will still issue smaller updates with support through tech improvements still continueing.