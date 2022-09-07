Tencent increases stakes in Ubisoft with big money deal

Published
2022/09/07 12:00 (BST)

Tencent has increased its stakes in Ubisoft with a €300m investment in Guillemot Bros.

It means the studio now holds a 49.9% stake in the company run by Ubisoft's co-founders, which in turn has the largest stake in Ubisoft.

As part of the deal, Tencent will now look to bring some of the studioo's biggest franchises to mobile.

In a statement, Yves Guillemot - CEO and co-founder of Ubisoft - said: "The expansion of the concert with Tencent further reinforces Ubisoft's core shareholding around its founders and provides the company with the stability essential for its long-term development.

"In a context where platforms and business models are converging, this transaction, which validates our strategy and highlights the strong intrinsic value of the assets we have built over the long term, is excellent news for our teams, gamers and shareholders.

"Tencent is a key shareholder partner for many of the industry's leaders, who have created some of the most outstanding video games.

"This transaction reinforces our ability to create strong value over the coming years."

As a result of the deal, Tencent has more than doubled its Ubisoft stake to 9.99%, while Guillemot Bros.' own stake in the studio can hit 29.9%.

And Martin Lau, President of Tencent, added: "We are excited to expand our engagement with the founders, the Guillemot family, as Ubisoft continues to develop immersive game experiences, and to bring some of Ubisoft's most well-known AAA franchises to mobile.

"This agreement also aligns with our philosophy to invest alongside creative founders with full confidence that they will lead their companies to new heights."

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Keanu Reeves returns for Cyberpunk 2077 expansion
Jennifer Lawrence says having sex with Harvey Weinstein is the oddest thing she’s read about herself
Xbox Game Studios boss says more AAA games are being developed by multiple studios
Pauley Perrette lost all feeling down one side of her body

Recommended