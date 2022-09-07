Jennifer Lawrence says that the allegations she slept with Harvey Weinstein was the weirdest thing she’s ever read about herself.

The ‘Don’t Look Up’ star thinks it’s “bizarre” people ever thought she had sex with the 67-year-old disgraced movie mogul - who is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault and facing other legal battles in Los Angeles and London over similar allegations - when reports of his sexually predatory behaviour in Hollywood surfaced and sparked the MeToo movement.

After being asked during US Vogue’s ‘73 Question’ video featurette “What was the most bizarre thing you’ve ever read about yourself?”, the 32-year-old actress said: “That I f***** Harvey Weinstein”.

Jennifer has addressed the rumours that she slept with Harvey - whose sexual misconduct accusers include Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento and many others - previously.

A 2018 lawsuit alleged that the film producer boasted about bedding ‘The Hunger Games’ star, allegedly telling the plaintiff: “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

Following this, Jennifer released a statement denying the claims, saying their dynamic was purely “professional”.

She said: “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

The ‘Joy’ star also divulged how she was surprised that Robert De Niro actually showed up to her rehearsal dinner before her wedding to her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, the father of her six-month-old son Cy.

Recalling what she told the ‘Goodfellas’ star, Jennifer said: “Bob, you really don’t need to be here, it’s fine,” to which he replied: “Thank you” before vacating the premises.