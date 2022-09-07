Luca Guadagnino wants to make a Call Me by Your Name follow-up

Luca Guadagnino wants to make a follow-up to 'Call Me by Your Name'.

The 51-year-old director helmed the 2017 coming-of-age romance – that starred Timothee Chalamet and the disgraced Armie Hammer – and revealed that he wants to tell another story featuring Chalemet's character Elio Perlman, although he is refusing to call it a sequel.

Speaking at the Telluride Film Festival, Luca said: "A sequel is an American concept.

"It's more like the chronicles of Elio, the chronicles of this young boy becoming a man. It is something I want to do."

Luca reunites with Timothee on the new film 'Bones and All', which tells the story of a pair of cannibalistic lovers who travel across the United States in the 1980s, and always had other projects in mind with the 'Dune' star.

The director said: "It's not as if I left Timothee at the height of his booming success, and then I found him four years later. We kept close. I knew that there was not much time to wait until we worked together, but only for the right project."

Chalamet is one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars and Luca is delighted to see the actor develop after working with him at a young age.

The 'A Bigger Splash' filmmaker said: "To see the humbleness and rigour with which he made his first steps toward stardom – this bright, feverish young man became this planetary star – made me so proud. There is a very beautiful bond between us."

Luca explained that many gory scenes did not make the final cut of 'Bones and All' despite the gruesome premise.

He said: "We had way more.

"I shot so much more, but in the editing process, my editor and I were always clear that we should never be selfish about our capacity to portray horror.

"There was a lot of pain that was happening to our characters, a kind of sacred reverence. It was quite beautiful, humbling, reverential."

