Kourtney Kardashian has become an ambassador for BooHoo.

The 43-year-old star has teamed up with the fashion retailer, and she's now looking forward to shining a light on the issue of "sustainability".

Kourtney said: "When BooHoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet.

"It's been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts."

Kourtney hopes that her partnership with BooHoo will help to "open up" conversations about the future of the fashion industry.

The brunette beauty explained: "There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements."

Kourtney previously admitted that fashion has always been a big part of her life.

The TV star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten, and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - also admits that she likes to "play" with her sense of style.

Asked to describe her daily style, Kourtney replied: "My daily style is easy and effortless - I don't like to take too much time getting ready. Being a mom, I love to play with my kids and have fun with them, but I also love fashion.

"My mom and both of my grandmothers have always been into fashion, so it's been around us our whole lives. It's definitely a mix - when I have an opportunity to go to an event or go out to dinner with Scott or with friends, it's more fun to play."