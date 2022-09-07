Jennifer Lawrence regrets her pixie cut look.

The Oscar-winning actress admits she now regrets her distinctive hairstyle, and she'd advise other people to think carefully before opting for a pixie cut.

Asked if she has any advice for people wanting to do a pixie cut, Jennifer replied: "I mean, first off, that's mean.

"Obviously my advice is don't do it. Think everything through and ... if I could have the internet scrubbed of those photos ... not scrubbed, add extensions to them. If anybody knows how to do that, that'd be great!"

Jennifer, 32, also revealed the one thing she tries to avoid before walking a red carpet.

Asked what she tries to avoid in a red carpet look, Jennifer told Vogue's '73 Questions': "Anything that exposes the top of my arms."

Jennifer often wears Dior to red carpet events, such as film premieres and award ceremonies.

And the Hollywood star - who is a celebrity ambassador for the brand - loves working with the French fashion house.

She previously said: "I could not believe it when they signed me [to be in their campaigns]. They fly me to Paris and get me hotel rooms, and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? You don't have to be so nice!'

"I couldn't renew my contract quickly enough."

Jennifer has also discussed the issue of beauty standards within the film industry.

The actress explained: "Everybody says, 'We love that there is somebody with a normal body!' And I'm like, 'I don't feel like I have a normal body.' I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person.

"I think we've gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight it's like, 'Oh, my God, she's curvy.' Which is crazy. The bare minimum, just for me, would be to up the ante."