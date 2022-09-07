Kim Kardashian thinks her style "resonates" with the public.

The 41-year-old star believes a lot of women are able to "connect" to her sense of style because it feels "attainable".

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - explained: "There’s so many people that I look at and I’m like, 'Oh my god. I love how they dress.' Or, 'I love that. That’s so fresh.' I get it.

"And then for me, I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to - and that is very sellable. The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable."

Kim has once again dyed her hair blonde, and the TV star subscribes to the idea that "blondes have more fun".

Asked if she's keeping her blonde locks, Kim told Interview magazine: "I am keeping it for a little bit.

"I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different."

Kim has enjoyed huge success with various business ventures over the years.

But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star thinks she would've still become a businesswoman even if she wasn't famous.

Asked what her life would be like if she wasn't famous, Kim said: "I would be a mom. I’d still want to work, though. I’d probably have a big vintage resale business or something."