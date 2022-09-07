Elon Musk believes JRR Tolkien will be "turning in his grave" over ‘Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power’.

The Tesla CEO has taken to social media to slam the new Amazon Prime Video series, arguing that all of the male characters are either cowards, jerks "or both".

The billionaire businessman - who is one of the world's richest people - wrote on Twitter: "Tolkien is turning in his grave."

In a follow-up tweet, he blasted the characters on the show, which is based on the novel 'The Lord of the Rings' and its appendices by Tolkien.

He added: "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice."

The show's creators have cast non-white actors in various roles, which has led to a racist backlash online.

But Elon insists that his criticism of the series is entirely legitimate and merited.

The business magnate wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Those who claim any criticism of Rings of Power means you’re racist outing themselves as closet racists. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg recently hit back at the online critics.

The 66-year-old actress observed that the show is a fantasy series, and so fans needn't worry too much about the casting decisions.

Whoopi said on 'The View': "There are critics who are saying, ‘They were too woke by adding diverse characters'. Are you telling me black people can’t be fake people too?"

The Hollywood star insisted she couldn't see any logic behind the criticism of the casting decisions.

She said: "I don’t know if there’s like a Hobbit club; I don’t know if there’s going to be protests. But people, what is wrong with y’all?"