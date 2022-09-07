Jennifer Hudson has reassured her celebrity guests they will be "safe" on her talk show.

The 'Dreamgirls' stars eponymous daytime series kicks off next week with her reuniting with former 'American Idol' judge Simon Cowell for their first sit-down chat since she competed in the third season of the talent show in 2004, and she wants to reassure the music mogul, and the other famous faces that will appear in later episodes, that they don't need to feel "vulnerable" with her because she wants the programme to be a "comfortable space".

She said: "I really want to create a comfortable space to... talk about what you want to talk about, don't talk about what you don't want to talk about.

"A lot of times us as celebrities, when we go in those places, you're put in a vulnerable position. I want them to know they're safe here."

But the show won't only feature celebrity guests because Jennifer, 40, wants it to "reflect life" and be a "place where everyone can come".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I like real things, so, it will be like every day and the realities of every day. I will respond to what's happening in the times. I always say, you looking for me? Well, I am sitting back, watching the world...

"If I see a talented kid on the street, come sing on my show, you know, or play basketball. It doesn't have to be just music. Everybody has a superpower. I want to help people point out their superpowers and then display them as well."

The 'Spotlight' singer - who has son David Jr, 13, with former fiance David Otunga - loves the fact the show has given her the chance to travel and to meet new people.

She said: "I love to see the different lifestyles, I am so intrigued by that.

"And I have been able to see little hints of it through travelling to perform or do a film, but to really get in it, get to the people and learn about their communities and what their favourite restaurants are or what they do in their city, in their town, like, I love that."

But fans shouldn't be expecting Jennifer to make too many revelations about her own life on camera.

She insisted: "The show isn’t about me, it’s about everyone."