Katy Perry has been announced as a special guest for the True Colors Festival.

The 37-year-old pop star will be one of the big-name performers at the upcoming festival in Tokyo, Japan, where diversity and inclusion will be the focus of the celebrations.

Katy said: "What moved me to join True Colors Festival was the spirit and uniqueness of the festival's message and the opportunity to share the stage with all these diverse artists. I'm excited to be back in Tokyo to perform at this inspiring event."

Katy and all the other artists will perform at Japan's Tokyo Garden Theatre on the evenings of November 19 and 20.

The two-hour concert will feature more than 90 singers, dancers and musicians, and fans have been told to expect a unique experience.

Sydney Tan, the creative and music director of the True Colors Festival, said: "It's been a crazy roller-coaster ride putting together this mega concert across time zones and language barriers using WhatsApp, FaceTime, Email and Zoom ... and in the midst of a global pandemic to boot! But what a wonderful privilege it's been for me and my team. To seek out and to get to know each of these artists as friends, building relationships of trust and mutual respect.

"So, what can you expect at the Concert 2022? I believe you will experience incredible levels of performance in a show with the highest production values, featuring the True Colors artists performing alongside the one and only Katy Perry.

"But beyond that, I believe it'll be our privilege to get a peek into the lives of these extraordinary performers, and we hope that we'll all come away with a sense of feeling like we are a part of 'One World', belonging to 'One Family'."