Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby is due "early next year".

The couple - who have Luna, six, and Miles, four, and tragically lost son Jack late into the model's pregnancy in October 2020 - revealed last month they have successfully undergone IVF treatment and now the 'All of Me' hitmaker has confirmed they are just a few months away from welcoming their child into the world.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on 'Heart Breakfast', John said: "A lot of things happening. I was just on a holiday with my wife and kids in Italy, and now I'm here... I got married at Lake Como. Our anniversary is next week, actually. Nine years.

"[Another baby] on the way, indeed, we’re very excited."

Asked when the baby is due, he replied: "Uhm, early next year.

"Sometimes you're, like, coy about it. You know, you're like, am I supposed to tell people when it's due? But you got it out of me!"

John, 43, believes the key to his lasting relationship with the 'Lip Sync Battle' star is that they "really respect" one another and enjoy being together.

He said: "The secret? Well, I think it's good to fall in love with somebody that you really respect and like, and enjoy being around. Someone that you trust, and someone that will be great as a partner, raising kids, and I found that person, and we good!"

When Chrissy, 36, revealed her pregnancy news last month, she admitted she had been "too nervous" to tell fans because of her previous struggles.

She wrote on Instagram: "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!(sic)"

