Selma Blair calls her cane a “dance partner” as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress, 50, who also wears a turban as she suffers alopecia, said her stylish set of sticks have helped her overcome “compromised” movement due to her nerve disease, diagnosed in 2018.

She told the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “Movement has been so important to me my whole life. I was a gymnast. I always wanted to be a dancer, but I never had any talent, never even took a lesson, and then to have my movement compromised... .

“But then I found the cane and realised how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches. That freed me up so much.”

Selma posed with one of her canes as part of her new campaign with retail giant the Gap and said she still wants the “imperfections” of her life captured so she can set an example to others.

She added: “I need to be comfortable in my skin to show other people that there are all these possibilities of how you can present yourself that makes you feel good.

“Fashion really was the thing that made me feel attractive to tell you the truth. It made me feel anything was possible.”

Selma said the “glitches and frailties: with which she is hit have forced her to lead a simpler routine.

The mum-of-one, whose exes include former husband Ahmet Zappa 48 – son of guitarist Frank Zappa – added: “I keep things really simple. I jump in the pool in the morning to wake myself up. I put on my white tank top and my khakis. “And that carries me through the day until I add to it. As I wake up more and more, and as people come into my day, I’ll put on another piece of jewellery or then grab my cane instead of having my service dog, and it just evolves as my day goes on.”

Selma has been able to conceal her alopecia by either styling her hair a certain way or using a turban.

She previously told PEOPLE about adapting her look around her ailments: “By nighttime, I look very interesting. I have a turban. I have two canes. Really, it’s a whole thing. I don’t mind my eccentricities now.”