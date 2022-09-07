Jane Fonda says she feels “stronger than she has in years” as she battles cancer for the third time.

The actress, 84, said while speaking publicly about her latest diagnosis for the second time she had also been “deeply moved and uplifted by the expressions of love from fans” after revealing last week she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

In a long post on her official blog, Jane also told how she was due to start chemotherapy in three weeks time, and despite battling the disease twice before, has been reassured the disease is “very treatable”.

Jane said: “I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I've been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma.

“My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me.'

“I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given.

“Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades.

“Well, I’ll soon be 85 so I won't have to worry about ‘many decades’.' One will do just fine.

“Today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years.

“The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk. And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out.”

Jane also shared a YouTube video that showed her doing squats against a large green ball while holding a pair of dumbbells.

She added: “As I said in my statement last week, I am painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone in this country can count on and I consider that a travesty. It isn’t fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all.”

She also said she is committed to her work “confronting the urgent climate crisis, caused by fossil fuels”, adding: “While most of us know that fossil fuels are the primary cause of the climate crisis, many may not know that fossil fuel emissions also cause cancer as well as other major health problems like birth defects, childhood leukemia, heart attacks, strokes, lung disease and preterm birth… it does not have to be this way. We have it within our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer will not deter me.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress and fitness guru announced she again had cancer on September 2 after already quietly undergoing six months of chemotherapy.

But she said she felt lucky to have been diagnosed with such a treatable form of the disease.

In 2010, Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November to have it removed.

Then in January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.

The thrice-married mum-of-three said on Instagram about her latest fight with the disease: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments… 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Experts say the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is 73%.