Nicolas Cage has had his first child with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

The ‘Face/Off’ actor’s partner gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday (07.09.22), his representative confirmed.

They told PEOPLE: “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine.”

Nicolas’ newborn’s name has not yet been confirmed, but he previously said he was going to christen her Lennon Augie – in tribute to John Lennon and the actor’s father, August Coppola.

The actor, 58, is father to sons Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, with exes Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively.

Page Six confirmed in January the actor was expecting his third child with 29-year-old entrepreneur Riko.

Three months later, Nicolas said they had a baby girl on the way and planned to name her Lennon Augie.

He said about the name choice: “I’ll call her Lenny for short. I’m thrilled. It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life.”

Nicolas also revealed to Extra in April Riko was five months away from giving birth, noting that he was ready for diaper duty.

He added: “I enjoy being a father and taking my parental duties seriously.”

Nicolas and Riko met in 2019, and he proposed over FaceTime, with the pair marrying in February 2021 in Las Vegas.

The Oscar-winner was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016 and Erika Koike – for four days – in 2019.

Following his and Riko’s wedding, Nicolas told Entertainment Tonight he was “really hoping for another child”, adding: “I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time.

“The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table... I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies. I miss rocking in rocking chairs.”