The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children attended a "settling in afternoon" at their new school on Wednesday (07.09.22).

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis got the chance to meet their new classmates at the £7,000-a-term Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, with their parents in tow.

Buckingham Palace said: “The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term.”

The young royals will officially start their academic year today (08.09.22).

Prince William and Duchess Catherine confirmed the school their brood would be attending last month.

A statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values."

Headmaster Jonathan Perry commented: "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September, and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

Lambrook has outstanding facilities, including a golf course, a performing arts centre, and a swimming pool.

However, the trio will most likely be spending a lot of time at the orchard with farm animals and bees as they've been brought up as nature and wildlife lovers.

The school was previously attended by two of Queen Victoria's grandsons - Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert.

The new school term kicking off comes after the family made the move to Windsor, just west of the British capital, from Kensington Palace in London.

The institution is just a nine-mile journey from their four-bedroomed Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate close to Windsor Castle.