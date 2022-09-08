Zac Efron has branded his 'Baywatch' body unattainable and insisted it looked "fake".

The 34-year-old Hollywood actor showed off his physical transformation in the 2017 film adaptation of the hit TV series, but Zac is adamant the rippling muscles and low body fat just isn't realistic for every day life and didn't even look good on the big screen.

He told Men's Health magazine: "That 'Baywatch' look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin," Efron said "Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, two to three percent body fat."

The former 'High School Musical' star went on to admit he was training to hard and not getting enough sleep in a bid to achieve the perfect body - and it "messed" him up.

He added: "I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up."

Zac has since totally changed his work out regime and he told the publication he now relies on yoga, stretching and ice baths instead of hitting the gym hard.

During the interview the actor also opened up about his changing face, revealing plastic surgery rumours started after he smashed his jaw in a freak accident at home.

The star slipped and fell while running in the house with socks on and bashed his chin against the corner of a granite fountain.

Zac said his “chin bone was hanging off his face” and the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw had to work overtime to compensate for the injury which gave him a very different look.