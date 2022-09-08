WWE has promoted Triple H to Chief Content Officer.

The wrestling legend - whose real name is Paul Levesque - took over the company's full creative direction following Vince McMahon's retirement amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct, with Triple H already back in his position as head of talent relations, and now he's set to have even more control.

He said in a statement: "WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity.

"Having spent my entire career in this business, I’m confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world."

He will report directly to WWE's co-CEO Nick Khan, and Triple's duties include overseeing creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services.

His latest promotion follows an unprecedented few weeks of change for the company, with McMahon stepping down and being replaced by his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who now serves as WWE’s chairwoman and co-CEO.

Hyping up Triple H's early success leading the new regime, WWE added: "Since taking over creative for WWE, Levesque has architected a 15% spike in Monday Night Raw viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement."

The move comes a year after Triple H feared for his life following a terrifying health battle in September 2021, which led to him confirming his in-ring retirement from wrestling earlier this year.

As well as his promotion, WWE also revealed that Frank A. Riddick III is now President and Chief Financial Officer, having previously held the latter role.

He commented: "I’ve had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 year.

"Along with Steph, Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders."