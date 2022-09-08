Daisy Lowe is engaged to Jordan Saul.

The 33-year-old model - who has previously dated the likes of Mark Ronson and Frankie Wade- has been dating real estate developer Jordan, 24, since 2020 and "cannot wait" to spend the rest of her life with him after he popped the question on Wednesday (08.09.22).

Alongside a picture of the pair kissing, she wrote on Instagram: "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM,. I said f*** yes… i am officially your fiancée and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be."sic)

Daisy was inundated with messages from other famous faces after sharing the news, including one former 'Love Island' presenter Laura Whitmore, who wrote: "Congrats xx" while singer and 'Table Manners' host Jessie Ware wrote: "Oh daisy that’s such special news!! I’m thrilled for you! Mazel tov xxx"(sic)

The news comes just months after Daisy - who is the daughter of singer Pearl Lowe and Bush star Gavin Rossdale - marked their two year anniversary by remaking that it felt like the had been together for 20 years already.

At the time, she wrote: "2 years of you @jordanjaysaul. I'm a few days late because we were having too much fun… to say I'm grateful for you is the biggest understatement. Two years in it feels like twenty… Thank you for being my favourite adventure every day.

Back, in 2021, Daisy - who is said to have met Jordan on a random dog walk on Hampstead Heath in London - explained that she was taking Jordan home to spend Christmas with her family, describing the move as a"first."

At the time, she said: "I will be taking my boyfriend home for Christmas which is a first, I have never taken anyone home for Christmas before."