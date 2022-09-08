Billie Lourd is pregnant.

The 'American Horror Story' actress revealed she's expecting another child with husband Austen Rydell as she posed for pictures cradling her baby bump on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'Ticket To Paradise' in London on Wednesday (07.09.22).

And after the event, the 30-year-old beauty's stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, send his congratulations.

He shared a photo of Billie on the red carpet on his Instagram Story and wrote: "Premiere Night in London. Love You! Congratulations."

The couple are already parents to son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, and the 'Booksmart' star's uncle, Todd Fisher, previously praised them for honouring Billie's late mother Carrie Fisher with his name.

He said at the time: "I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher.

"It was very unexpected. Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

The 'Scream Queens' star also honoured Carrie at her wedding earlier this year because she asked Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mlleavy to design her off-the-shoulder gown because of their connections to the 'Star Wars' actress, who died in 2016.

She said at the time: "I discovered Kate and Laura after they interviewed my mom for an article in 2014 and immediately fell in love.

"So when I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind.

"I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of —elegant, ethereal, unique personality.

"I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!"

Billie's dress was teamed with Rene Mancini heels chosen by her father, Bryan Lourd, who had spotted the footwear when out shopping because they "reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the '90s."

For her jewellery, Billie wore her engagement ring - a diamond that was originally in her mom's engagement ring which Austen had reset - Carrie's favourite blue fire opal band as her something blue, and another ring which her mother had given to one of her closest friends for something borrowed. Billie's something old came in the form of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs given to her by her dad.