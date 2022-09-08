Julia Roberts credits George Clooney with saving her from "loneliness and despair" while she was away from her family on a film set in Australia.

The 'Pretty Woman' star was separated from her husband Danny Moder and their three children while working on new rom-com 'Ticket To Paradise' which was filmed Down Under during the COVID-19 pandemic - but Julia says co-star George was able to lift her spirits by allowing her to spend time with his family.

She told The New York Times: "The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family. I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."

George was there with his wife Amal and their twins Ella and Alexander and says Julia grew close to his kids during their time in Australia.

He added: "We started in Hamilton Island, with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids. I would come out in the early mornings and be like, 'Caa-caa,' and Julia would come out and be like, 'Caa-caa.' And then we’d bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids."

Julia's family were eventually able to come and visit her in Australia, but they had to spend two weeks in quarantine due to COVID-19 restrictions and the actress admits she "went a little bit cuckoo" during her own time in quarantine.

'Ticket To Paradise' is Julia and George's first film together and tells the story of a former couple who reunite in a bid to stop their daughter marrying a seaweed farmer.