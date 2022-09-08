Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut on 'The Dating Game'.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star will also lead the cast of the flick which tells the story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a contestant on the hit 1970s matchmaking show 'The Dating Game' who picked Bachelor Number One Rodney Alcala.

Bradshaw's search for love takes a terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming facade to reveal that he is a psychopathic serial killer.

Anna will play the role of Bradshaw and is also producing the film for her Let's Go Again banner. The screenplay has been written by Ian McDonald.

The film is currently in pre-production with principal photography due to begin in late October. Additional casting is still ongoing.

Stuart Ford's ACG Studios are financing the project and both Kendrick and Ford will present the movie to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

Anna, 37, said: "I've loved this script from the moment I read it. And while I was obviously thrilled to be playing the character of Cheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone and the theme around gender and intimacy, that when the opportunity came up to direct the film, I jumped at it. It feels meant to be."

The actress rose to prominence with her role as Jessica Stanley in 'Twilight' but compared shooting the 2008 movie to "surviving a hostage situation" because of the harsh weather conditions.

Anna said: "The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable.

"And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone.'"