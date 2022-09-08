Bradley Cooper has been named Louis Vuitton's first ambassador for timepieces.

The fashion house are teaming up with the 'Nightmare Alley' actor to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their signature Tambour watch, and the 47-year-old star will make his debut in a video directed by Damien Chazelle to promote the collector's edition Tambour Twenty wristwatch.

Bradley will also appear in accompanying print advertisements, which have been photographed by Boo George.

Director of marketing and product development for watches Jean Arnault told WWD: “The choice of Bradley Cooper is a match made in heaven.

“It was the perfect way to mark this 20th anniversary, which is an extremely important moment for us, by showing the house is very serious in the field of watchmaking and wants to make a strong commitment to the category.

“He’s an exceptionally talented and versatile actor, and in that sense, you can draw a parallel with the Tambour watch, which has also revealed a variety of facets since its launch in 2002, both traditional but also extremely contemporary."

'La La Land' filmmaker Damien has worked on a storyline about the passage from boyhood to manhood, with images of the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actor walking around New York contrasted against images of a young boy playing in nature.

Jean said: “We always wanted a campaign that wasn’t just Bradley Cooper’s face set against the New York skyline. We wanted something deeper than that.

“The reason it works is thanks to the genuine connection between Bradley and Damien, and all the talent that flows from that.”

The Tambour Twenty will be issued in a limited edition of just 200.

The ad campaign will launch on Louis Vuitton's website and social media channels on Thursday (07.09.22) while print adverts will appear from 14 September.