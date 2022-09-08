Michael Strahan has launched his own skincare line.

The 50-year-old star has "always been into" his skin but never prioritised a beauty regime during his NFL days so started taking more care of himself when he moved into presenting, and he hopes his five-product Michael Strahan Daily Defense line can help other men do the same.

He told People magazine: "As an athlete, you're just putting the helmet, on, taking a helmet off, and using soap and whatever — you don't have time for a routine. Now, [because of] the career that I am in and the makeup that I have to wear, I have one that I stick to."

The 'Good Morning America' co-anchor has previously launched a successful clothing line so saw the skin care range as the right next step for his growing empire.

He said: "Clothes are about confidence. We've done that. Skin is about confidence, too. So it was the next evolutionary step.

"The women in my life take care of their skin and have always said, 'you should do this and you should do that.' But when searching products, I found that there was a missing link in that market."

Michael partnered wuth biotechnology company Evolved by Nature to incorporate "premium ingredients" such as Activated Silk technology, which uses silk proteins to improve the skin's outer barrier.

He said: "It was important to differentiate ourselves from other products — ours has some serious benefits.

"I take what I'm putting onto my skin very seriously. It's kind of like in sports ­— I didn't do or take anything to aid my performance or recovery because I want to live a long life without doing something that's going to catch up to me later. So that's what our products are about — making your skin healthy first and foremost, and giving you a great quality second to that."