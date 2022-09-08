Rolling Stone magazine's co-founder Jann Wenner claims Angelina Jolie helped set up the famous pictures of herself walking on a beach with Brad Pitt back in 2005.

Angelina and Brad met on the set of 2004 movie 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' and they were rumoured to have become romantically involved after his split from wife Jennifer Aniston in January 2005 - but the relationship wasn't confirmed until the pair were seen walking along a beach in Kenya together in April with the actress' young son Maddox.

The pictures were published by US Weekly magazine, and Wenner - who previously owned the magazine - dished on how they got them in new memoir ''Like a Rolling Stone', writing: "We got the photo, we got the proof, we had the worldwide scoop, the debut of Brangelina. The tipster was Angelina."

Wenner added the photographer who took the pictures was given details of where the pair were staying and what time they would be taking a walk along the beach together.

The couple attempted to keep their budding romance under wraps for the rest of 2005 while Brad's divorce from Jennifer was finalised in October of that year.

They didn't go public with their relationship until January 2006 when Angelina confirmed the couple were expecting their first child together.

Angelina was already mum to Maddox - who was adopted from Cambodia, and daughter Zahara - who was adopted from Ethiopia - and the couple went on to welcome daughter Shiloh in May 2006 before adopting son Pax from Vietnam in 2007 and then welcoming twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.

The couple married in April 2012 after seven years together before splitting in 2016.

They are still battling it out for custody of the children, and Brad recently admitted he has started therapy and hopes to settle the drama.

He told GQ magazine: "You know, I just started therapy. I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get the right one ...

"We (Pitt and Jolie) are both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true. You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees.

"It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart."