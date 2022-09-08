George Clooney was horrified when a director criticised his kissing skills as he was using his "real life move" for the scene.

The Hollywood heartthrob said the mortifying moment came early on his career when he was trying to film an intimate scene with a co-star - and he got told off by the director over his moves.

Speaking to The New York Times, George explained: "I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director goes, 'Not like that.' And I was like, 'Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!'"

George went on to compare the moment to a scene in his new movie 'Ticket to Paradise' with Julia Roberts in which they play a former couple - and they do a cringe-worthy dance in front of their children.

The actor insisted the scene shouldn't be choreographed as it would work better if the stars could use their own embarrassing dance moves.

He added: "Everyone had plans for how we should dance, and then we were like, 'Well, actually we’ve got some really bad dance moves in real life.' Julia and I have done all those moves before, that’s the sickest part."

Julia added: "People always want to choreograph it, but you can’t put steps to it. You have to just open the box and let the magic fly."

George also admitted the pair's younger co-stars Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier were "actually horrified" by the pair's dance moves, with Julia adding: "It was hysterical, they were speechless."