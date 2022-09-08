Louis Tomlinson has dropped a fresh hint about One Direction reunion and insisted it "would be a shame" if they didn't get back together.

The boy band ruled the charts for six years before embarking on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016 as the members headed off to pursue solo projects, but Louis has given fans hope they may "one day" return to the stage together but there are a lot of "moving parts' to consider to get a reunion rolling.

During an appearance on UK TV show 'Lorraine', host Lorraine Kelly asked if a reunion is on the cards and he replied: "One day. There's a lot of moving parts, but it would be a shame if we didn't. It would be a shame if we didn't."

Lorraine then went on to suggest a "big event" could bring the members back together and Louis added: "I hope so".

Louis is preparing to release his second solo album 'Faith in the Future' and he confessed having time to himself during the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him time to perfect his musical style.

He said: "It was a bit of a process on my first record (2020 album 'Walls) - there was an element of trial and error. Obviously coming out of a band the size of One Direction, it takes time to find yourself, musically, but I really think I've found it on this album and this single ...

"Everyone's experience (of lockdowns) is individual. For myself, I spend a lot of my life thinking about what the next thing is. And there's always an element of pressure in my life, which I'm used to.

"What was great about that time was it gave me a chance to declutter my brain and really think about the next record, and what do I want it to sound and feel like?

"If I didn't have that time to reset, it may well have been a different record, so I feel happy to have that time."

