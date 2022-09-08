CD Projekt Red has teased more than one new 'Witcher' game.

Following the first saga, 'The Witcher 4', which is in pre-production, looks set to be the first in a new trilogy.

Joint CEO Adam Kiciński told investors: "We have in mind more than one.

The first saga was three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game, but we are in pre-production of the first game from the second 'Witcher' saga."

The fourth game was confirmed back in March.

Following the smash-hit ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’, the game's developer said in a statement that the latest instalment will "kick off a new saga" as they embark on a new partnership with Epic Games.

The statement read: "We’re happy to announce that the next instalment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise.This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences."

Since the release of 'The Witcher 2', CD Projekt has used their own engine, REDengine, but their partnership with Epic is set to help tailor the engine for "open-world experiences".

CTO of Projekt RED, Paweł Zawodny, said: “Both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game."

Epic Games are "deeply honoured" by the collaboration as they aim to "push the limits" of gaming for the next several years.

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, said: “We are deeply honored by the opportunity to partner with CD PROJEKT RED to push the limits of interactive storytelling and gameplay together, and this effort will benefit the developer community for years to come.”