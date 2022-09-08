Tyrese wants the judge removed from his divorce case.

The 'Fast and Furious' star - who was recently ordered to pay Samantha Lee Gibson $10, 690 a month child support for their three-year-old daughter Soraya - has filed a petition in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia asking for Judge Kevin M. Farmer to be recused as he believes he was biased against him during two court hearings last month.

In the motion for recusal, the 43-year-old star's legal team alleged the judge "stated that he already has reviewed the financial evidence in the case" and that $10,690 was "an appropriate amount" for the actor to pay during a pre-trial hearing in his chambers.

The documents suggest the judge had already come to a decision on the matter without hearing what was presented in court.

Tyrese also accused the judge of implying the 'Sweet Lady' singer had not "properly reported" his taxes.

Referring to a hearing on 29 August, the documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' said: "[Tyrese testified] he has a CPA to manage his finances, and that he did not know anything about his finances, Judge Farmer stated from the bench that self-employed people manipulate their taxes suggesting that [Tyrese] did not properly report his taxes.

"When counsel for [Tyrese] stated that [Tyrese] would have his CPA fly in from California for the second day of trail, Judge Farmer would not allow it and just walked off the bench."

The following day, the singer-and-actor was repeatedly interrupted by the judge while giving testimony, and his attorneys claim he "said that counsel for [Tyrese] needed to 'put a foot on her client's neck.'"

The motion also argued: ""During the second conference in chambers [on August 30], Judge Farmer yelled at opposing counsel using an expletive. Judge Farmer then told counsel for [Tyrese] that if [he] did not behave, he would leave the courtroom in handcuffs.

"Because of the unprofessionalism of Judge Farmer," Tyrese was unable to "get a fair trial in this case."

The motion was accompanied by affidavits from Tanya Mitchell Graham and Shantanece L. Ellis, Tyrese's lawyers, who gave their written accounts of what they saw in court.