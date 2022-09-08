Xbox Series X|S owners will no longer have to put up with pesky breathing and background noises.

Microsoft has added noise suppression to the console for party chat to “help remove unwanted noises like gamepad clicks, breathing, and background noise from your parties.”

However, it's still possible to keep the noises if desired.

The update also made it possible for gamers to play from their friends' clips and screenshots.

The company said: “Now the friends you share your game clips and screenshots with can not only watch your captures, they can start playing right away on their mobile device or PC with cloud gaming."

Some bugs have been corrected too, including issues with resolutions and game launching hiccups.