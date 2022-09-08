The PlayStation 5 now has 1440p monitor support.

The update went live this week after it was teased in July.

Sony said in a blog post “if the game you’re playing supports 1440p rendering you can experience native 1440p output on your display. Or, if you’re playing a game with a higher native resolution like 4K, then you may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output.”

The update also welcomes the addition of gamelists for better organisation.

Sony said: “You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist.”

Gamers can now request to watch other players and a voice feature for YouTube also arrived.

Sony added: “From anywhere on the PlayStation 5, including during gameplay, you can say ‘Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube.’ The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be shown."