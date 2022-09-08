Lizzo declares she's 'in love' with boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo has declared she's "in love" with her comedian boyfriend Myke Wright.

The pop star was first linked to Myke late last year when they were spotted having dinner together on a night out in Los Angeles, but she didn't go public with the romance until April when she confirmed they are dating - now she's confessed her feelings for her man on the 'Audacy Check In' podcast.

When asked about her relationship, Lizzo admitted it's getting serious, saying: "Well, I am in love."

The 'About Damn Time' singer - whose real name is whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - went on to share her boyfriend's sweet nickname for her, adding: "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."

When confirming the romance earlier this year, Lizzo gave very few details about her man after they were seen having dinner together for Valentine's Day back in February.

During an appearance on SiriusXM show ‘Andy Cohen Live’, the host said to her: "You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s (restaurant in Los Angeles) with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?” Lizzo then burst out laughing before replying: “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

She went on to insist her fame has not impacted the romance, adding: "If you have the right person, no, not at all. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

It was later revealed Lizzo and Myke have known each other for years as they previously worked together as co-hosts for MTV's music series 'Wonderland' back in 2016.

Since confirming the romance, the pair have attended a number of events together including their first red carpet appearance in June for the launch of Lizzo's Amazon Prime series 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'.

