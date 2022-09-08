Nicola Peltz "didn't get along" with Brooklyn Beckham when they first met.

The pair were first introduced at the Coachella music festival in California six years ago when Nicola's brother Diesel invited him to stay at the house there were renting close during the weekend - and Nicola admits they "didn't click" and barely spent any time together as they were both dating other people.

During a chat with Wonderland magazine, she explained: "I actually met Brooklyn like six years ago at Coachella, through one of my brothers; his name is Diesel. We really didn't get along. He had a girlfriend and I had a boyfriend, and we just didn't click at all ...

"Diesel was like, 'Oh my friend Brooklyn wants to crash at our house', because all my brothers rented a house for Coachella. We barely interacted. We look back at pictures, like group pictures, and I'm with my boyfriend and Brooklyn's in the corner."

The couple started dating in early 2020 and they married in Florida in April.

Nicola was in the middle of filming new TV mini-series 'Welcome to Chippendales' playing Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten and credits her mum Claudia with helping organise the big day as she was so busy with work.

She added: "Yes, I was shooting and I stopped five days before my wedding, and then I shot the week after my wedding. My wedding was like smack in the middle (of the shoot). It was kind of amazing, because my mom was such a big help in my wedding that I was able to be so involved in the show; I was sucked into this character and then five days before I was like, 'I'm getting married!"'

The couple have since been hit by rumours of a rift between Nicola and Brooklyn's mother - Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham - after she decided to wear a dress by Valentino instead of one from her new mother-in-law's line.

However, Nicola insisted the dress choice wasn't down to a family feud, telling Variety: "I was going to (wear one of Victoria's dresses) and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress."