Norman Reedus feared for his life after suffering an injury during filming for 'The Walking Dead'.

The 53-year-old actor sustained a real life head injury on the set of the hit show earlier this year, although the exact incident that led to it is still unclear.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "Oh dude, that was horrible. That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die."

At the time of the accident, an AMC spokesperson revealed he "suffered a concussion on set", adding: "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

He returned to work shortly after the incident, but he has now revealed how "serious" the situation was in the immediate aftermath.

He added: "It was very serious. It was scary. I've been hit in the face and the head a million times. I've gone through car windows, but that one rung my bell."

He had to undergo a series of tests after the injury, and needed to "hold onto the walls" for support if he was walking.

He said: "I had a neurologist. I had all sorts of s***. I failed the light test.

"I had a security guard in the driveway, just in case. I was holding onto the walls walking through the rooms. It was nuts."

Reedus - who was able to keep working on the 'Walking Dead' finale by the end of March, with the second half of the show's final season set to air next month.

And while the actor was struggling, his main focus was on a feeling of "guilt" for delaying filming.

He explained: "You're shooting over a year, and now we're having to postpone some of the shooting because I'm lying in bed.

"So the guilt of me not being at work and people are like, 'Are we going to go a week over? Are we going two weeks over?' That was bothering me."