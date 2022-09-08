King Charles has paid tribute to his late mother.

He will now be known as King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (08.09.22) after her record 70-year reign.

The eldest son of the Queen – who at 73 will be the oldest monarch to take the throne in Britain – hailed his mother’s passing as “a moment of the greatest sadness” in a message titled: “A statement from his Majesty the King at the time of the Queen’s death”.

He said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

The statement from Buckingham Palace was signed off with Thursday’s date and no official title for Charles.

But the new Prime Minister Liz Truss referred to him as King Charles III in her Press announcement about the Queen’s passing on Thursday evening.

Buckingham Palace had earlier referred to his wife Camilla, 75, as Queen Consort – a title bestowed upon her by Charles’ late mother in February.

The King’s 96-year-old mother passed away “peacefully” at her Balmoral estate on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

A message on the official royal family website said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day, it had been revealed doctors had grown “concerned” for the Queen’s health and she was placed under “medical supervision”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”