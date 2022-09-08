Sir Elton John has led the outpouring of celebrity tributes to the Queen.

The 75-year-old singer - who famously sang at Princess Diana’s funeral, performing a reworked version of his song 'Candle In The Wind' - took to his Instagram account to mourn the British monarch’s passing at the age of 96 on Thursday (08.09.22).

The musician wrote: "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her dearly.”

Stephen Fry joined the floods of famous faces paying tribute to Her Majesty by saying he was in tears at the news Britain's longest serving monarch had died at her home in Balmoral.

The 65-year-old comedian-and-actor posted on Twitter: “Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heavens. Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck. I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear.”

Former England soccer player Gary Lineker, 61, tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Ex-Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote online: "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world.

"I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.

"She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, recalled about meeting the Queen and mentioned King Charles III’s succession by saying: “Several years ago, I met Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all I could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects, and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King.”

Sharon Osbourn, 69, appeared on TalkTV on Thursday night to state she had a "really really heavy heart" this evening.

She told presenter Piers Morgan: “You and I and millions of people have grown up with her, and she’s always been this tower of strength and dignity for our country and it is heartbreaking. I‘m heartbroken for our country and I’m heartbroken for the family.

“So many people miss the point - they are a family, a tight knit family. The grandchildren and the children will be completely devastated.

“She represented strength. Why would anybody want to come to Britain? Because of our traditions, because of our royal family. Everything that comes with Britain, it's historical.

“She kept going and that's what makes Britain different from every other country - our traditions.

“Look what we went through this year with celebrating her - that was magnificent - nobody does that like the English.”