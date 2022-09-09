Sirs Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney are among the greats of the music world to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch passed away on Thursday (08.09.22) afternoon at the age of the 96, sparking an outpouring of grief around the world, and a number of the UK's legendary performers have taken to their social media accounts to reflect on her death.

'Maggie May' singer Rod, 77, admitted it has been a "devastating" few days because he is also mourning the loss of his brother.

He tweeted: "It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.

"Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. What a privilege it was to perform for her.

"My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

"God save the King."

Mick, 79, reflected on how the queen has been a constant presence throughout his life.

He posted: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

And a separate message from his band the Rolling Stones read: "The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others."

Like Rod, Beatles legend Paul, 80, also pledged his support for the new King Charles in his post.

He tweeted: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.

"Long live The King.”

Sir Tom Jones, 82, remembered the queen as a "reassuring force in difficult times".

He wrote: "Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence and inspiration throughout my life.

"She was a reassuring force in difficult times, her dedication was faultless and her commitment to duty unrivalled.

"I am honoured and blessed to have witnessed her reign.

"My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and gratefully I said, long live the King."

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, believes Elizabeth is the country's "greatest" queen.

He tweeted: “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

His Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler, also 73, added in his own post: “Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England.”

Duran Duran shared a lengthy tribute to the "remarkable" monarch.

They wrote on Instagram: “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch.

"She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways.

"We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth.

"We send our deepest condolence to the royal family. Her death brings to an end a long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world.”