Sarah Ferguson has been left "heartbroken" by the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of York - who has remained close to her ex-husband, the late monarch's son Prince Andrew, since they split in 1992 - paid a heartfelt tribute to the 96-year-old queen and her "extraordinary legacy" following her sad death on Thursday (08.09.22) afternoon.

She tweeted: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express.”

The 63-year-old author previously admitted she "adores" the queen more than anyone else in her life and praised the late monarch for helping her to stay close to Andrew for the sake of their children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

She previously said: “I absolutely adore her more than any single person I’ve ever met in my entire life. She’s been more of a mother to me than my own mother.

“How extraordinary she’s been as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and how lucky am I to be able to answer that question from a personal point of view.

“I think that’s probably one of the main reasons that I’m so supportive of keeping the York family united for Her Majesty.

“Because I’m so so inspired by her superpower of consistency, steadfastness, forgiveness and kindness - it’s beyond.”