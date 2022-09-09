Filming on Netflix series 'The Crown' is expected to be paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday (08.09.22) at the age of 96 and now show writer Peter Morgan has spoken out to honour the UK's longest reigning sovereign, insisting his series is a "love letter" to her.

In an email sent to Deadline.com, he wrote: "'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect."

Morgan went on to add that he expects filming on the upcoming sixth season of 'The Crown' - which stars Imelda Staunton as the Queen - will be halted as a mark of respect.

He added: "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Moviemaker Stephen Daldry - who directed some early episodes of 'The Crown' - previously insisted work would stop on the show if the Queen passed away.

He said at the time: "None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen.

"It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset."

The Queen has previously been played in the show by both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman with series five due for release on Netflix in November. Series six is currently in production.

She has also been portrayed on the big screen by Dame Helen Mirren, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of the monarch in 2006 movie 'The Queen'.

The 77-year-old actress added her own tribute in a statement which read: "I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."