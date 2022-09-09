Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine have joined other world leaders mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The UK's longest-reigning monarch passed away on Thursday (08.09.22) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland at the age of 96 and politicians and dignitaries from across the world have expressed their sorrow over the loss with both President Putin of Russia and Ukrainian President Zelensky offering tributes despite being on opposite sides of the war that's currently blighting Europe.

President Putin sent a telegram to the new King Charles III which read: "The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.

"For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

"I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain."

President Zelensky added his own tribute online, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

The tributes follow messages from other world leaders including US President Joe Biden who released a statement alongside his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

They declared they are looking forward to continuing America's “special relationship” with the UK through King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

He said: "In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort.

“Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote: "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."

France's President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: "Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy.

"She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution.

"Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations."

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent a letter of condolence to the royal family, writing: "Queen Elizabeth II is a woman who shaped the century. She witnessed and written the contemporary history."

The Queen's death was confirmed in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday (08.09.22) which read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."