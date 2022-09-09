Parents have been urged to clean up their children's devices and monitor usage.

The new academic year is underway with public across the UK getting ready for a new school term, and devices have become more prevalent inside and outside the classroom.

According to a new study, 57% of teens using technology in the bedroom suffer from sleep problems, which highlights the importance of overseeing usage, rationing screen time and clearing out any unnecessary items.

According to a new study, 57% of teens using technology in the bedroom suffer from sleep problems, which highlights the importance of overseeing usage, rationing screen time and clearing out any unnecessary items.

The company's general manager David Peterson has also shared some top tips to help parents get their children and devices ready for school season.

As well as negotiating hwo much time should be spent on devices, David also recommends staying "in the loop".

He explained: "Popular apps and services such as Google’s Gmail, Calendar, Docs, or Microsoft’s Office 365 and Outlook make synchronising or sharing documents or calendar events easy.

"The advantage of this means your child can do homework digitally which you can also access yourself. You can even sync these calendars to yours and your child’s phone or tablet."

Other tips include using tools like CCleaner's Performance Optimizer to make sure your child has fast devices, plus improving "your digital housekeeping" and reducing "tech issues" and increasing concentration.

